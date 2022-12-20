Radiant Cash Management IPO: 10 things you must know before investing

Integrated cash logistics player Radiant Cash Management Services will hit the primary market with its Rs 60 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Friday.

Here are 10 things you should know about before taking an investment decision:



1. The IPO will open for subscription on December 23, 2022, and close on December 27, 2022.



2. The company will sell its shares in the range of Rs 94-99 per equity share.



3. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.



4. The public issue with a face value of Re 1 per equity share comprising a fresh issue of up to Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3,31,25,000 equity shares by existing shareholders.



5. The floor price of Radiant is 94 times the face value of the equity shares, and the cap price is 99 times the face value of the equity share.



6. , Investment Advisors and Yes Securities are the 3 book running lead managers of the IPO.



7. Radiant Cash Management Services is an integrated cash logistics player with a leading presence in the retail cash management (“RCM”) segment of the cash management services industry in India and is one of the largest players in the RCM segment in terms of network locations.



8. Radiant provides services across 13,044 pin codes in India, covering all districts (other than Lakshadweep), with about 55,513 touchpoints serving more than 5,388 locations as of July 31, 2022.



9. Its marquee clients include some of the largest foreign, private and public sector banks, and the end users of services include some of the largest e-commerce companies, retail chains, NBFCs, insurance firms, eCommerce logistics players, railways and retail petroleum distribution outlets.



10. In fiscal 2021, it had the second-highest EBITDA margin, ROCE and ROE amongst organised players in the cash management services segment.

