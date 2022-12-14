RAC on Monday attended a RECORD number of vehicle breakdowns



RAC on Monday attended a RECORD number of breakdowns – it blamed ‘worst-ever winter cocktail’ of treacherous conditions and poorly-maintained carsRAC patrols attended some 12k breakdowns on Monday – the highest in one dayIt worked out at an average of 8 callouts per minute in the company’s busiest dayIt blamed snowfall, sub-zero temperatures and the impact of cost-of-living crisisBy Rob Hull For Thisismoney.co.uk Published: 07:14 EST, 13 December 2022 | Updated: 05:19 EST, 14 December 2022

The RAC has confirmed that it attended more breakdowns on Monday than any other single day in its 120-year history of coming to the aid of stricken motorists.Its patrols were called out to around 12,000 drivers who had encountered problems with their vehicles on 12 December, which works out at an average of more than eight per minute.The breakdown assistance provider blamed a ‘worst-ever winter cocktail’ of sub-zero temperatures, snow and ice and rise in the number of motorists who haven’t been able to afford to maintain their vehicles due to the cost-of-living crunch. Record breakdown callouts for a single day: The RAC has confirmed that Monday was its busiest day ever for patrols attending stricken motoristsTop 10 tips for driving safely in snow and ice Heavy snowfall in recent days has sparked severe weather warnings, flight delays and plenty of drivers facing chaos on everything from rural routes to major motorways.With icy temperatures predicted for the coming days, snow is likely to stick around, too.To help you prepare for snow-covered roads , here’s our top 10 tips for essential checks, items to carry and how to drive in difficult conditions.The motoring group, which was founded in 1897 but only introduced its first uniformed patrols in 1901 and roadside emergency telephone boxes in 1912, said Monday was its busiest day ever recorded for its patrols.While RAC Motoring Services as we currently know it was set up in 1998, Monday’s activity was busier than all other years.It officially eclipsed the previous record number of callouts it received in 2018 when the ‘Beast from the East’ hit between February and March that year.Rod Dennis, the RAC’s breakdown spokesman, said: ‘We believe two key ingredients have combined to create the worst-ever winter breakdown cocktail – a sustained period of cold weather with an absence of widespread snow that would otherwise keep people indoors, and a big rise in the number of drivers who can’t afford to maintain their vehicles as we well as they’d like to due to the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.’With the big squeeze on people’s finances in recent months, various studies have warned that a large proportion of drivers have been – or will be – forced to delay or cancel their car’s annual service in a bid to save money. On Monday, RAC patrols were called out to around 12,000 drivers who had encountered problems with their vehicles, which works out at an average of more than eight per minute The breakdown assistance provider blamed a ‘worst-ever winter cocktail’ of sub-zero temperatures, snow and ice and rise in the number of motorists who haven’t been able to afford to maintain their vehicles due to the cost-of-living crunchThe latest poll of more than 2,000 drivers in Britain found that a third (32 per cent) are likely or very likely to skip their vehicle’s service in the next 12 months.This could result in over 10million motors on the road not being checked over by mechanic for months, meaning they will be more susceptible to breakdowns. Third of drivers to save money by avoiding car maintenance: A recent investigation has added to concerns that there could be an increasing number of dangerous vehicles on our roads over the next 12 months The latest poll of more than 2,000 drivers in Britain has found that a third (32%) are likely or very likely to skip their vehicle’s service in the next yearMr Dennis predicts there will be little let-up in terms of the volume of requests for help from stricken motorists, with its breakdown patrols experiencing huge demand through the week. ‘After seeing an all-time high number of breakdowns on Monday, the continued widespread cold conditions on Tuesday led to another day of near-record call-outs with around 11,000 dealt with – making for the highest number we’ve ever recorded over two consecutive days,’ he said.’With temperatures set to dip to well below zero again overnight we’re urging drivers to allow more time on Thursday morning to make sure they fully de-ice and demist their cars before heading out. ‘In these extreme low temperatures it’s wise to keep both your de-icer and scraper close to hand rather than in the car where they could frustratingly be just out of reach due to frozen locks. It’s important to be ever-mindful that some roads – particularly in more rural areas – may be worse affected than others by ice, so reducing speed has to be the best policy.’

