RAC accuses supermarkets of ‘heartlessly overcharging’ as Christmas fuel prices hit record

Proactive Investors – Britain’s ‘big four’ supermarket have been accused of “heartlessly overcharging” drivers by RAC, which said prices for fuel this Christmas will be the highest ever.

Tesco (LON:), Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons “robustly” refusing to “lower forecourt prices” will mean this Christmas is the “most expensive ever” for drivers, according to RAC spokesperson Simon Williams.

“We now have a bizarre situation where many smaller independent retailers are charging far less for their fuel than the supermarkets,” he added.

The breakdown assistance company added that petrol and diesel should be 15p and 13p cheaper respectively given current wholesale prices, which it says are on a par with 2021 at around 106p and 126p.

“We urge the supermarkets to properly cut their petrol and diesel prices to give drivers the Christmas present they deserve,” Williams said.

RAC has repeatedly called on supermarkets to reduce fuel prices, accusing them of “taking advantage” and “profiteering” from people struggling with hiked living costs.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s were among those accused of using “rocket and feather” pricing by the UK’s competition watchdog, which investigating how the market works.

