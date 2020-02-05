QVC, Inc. Completes Issuance of $575 Million of New Senior Secured Notes

WEST CHESTER, PA (STL.News) QVC, Inc. (“QVC”) announced today the completion of the previously announced offering of $575 million aggregate principal amount of new 4.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes are secured by a first-priority lien on the capital stock of QVC, which also secures QVC’s existing secured indebtedness and certain future indebtedness. The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under QVC’s senior secured credit facility. QVC’s senior secured credit facility is used for working capital purposes and, among other things, may be used for the repayment of other debt and the payment of dividends to Qurate Retail, Inc. for general corporate purposes, including repurchases of its common stock. QVC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA and QRTEB).

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are the lead book-running managers for this offering.

