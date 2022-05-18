Quincy: Warren Mason Sentenced for Distributing Meth

Quincy Man, Warren Mason Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Methamphetamine

(STL.News) A Quincy, Illinois, man, Warren Mason, 29, formerly of the 1400 block of North 3rd Street, was sentenced on May 17, 2022, to 60 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by 48 months of supervised release, for distributing over five grams of 99% pure methamphetamine on two occasions in Quincy, Illinois.

At the sentencing hearing, United States District Judge Sue Myerscough heard evidence presented by the government that on January 29, 2019, Mason distributed 6.5 grams of highly pure methamphetamine and on February 4, 2019, he distributed 8.1 grams. It was also determined that while initially on bond on the federal charges, Mason committed felony domestic battery for which he was convicted in Adams County, Illinois, Circuit Court and for which his federal bond was revoked.

The statutory penalties for conspiracy to distribute five but less than 50 grams of methamphetamine is a minimum of five years and up to 40 years’ imprisonment, up to a $5,000,000 fine, and up to four years of supervised release.

The West Central Illinois Task Force, Illinois State Police, Quincy Police Department, and Adams County States Attorney’s Office were involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner Jacobs represented the government in the prosecution.

The case against Mason was brought as part of The Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.

The Department’s renewed commitment to Project Safe Neighborhoods establishes four fundamental principles to guide efforts to reduce violent crime: 1) build trust and legitimacy within communities; 2) invest in community-based prevention and intervention programs; 3) target enforcement and priorities to focus resources on identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the most significant drivers of gun violence and other violent crime; and, 4) measure results with the goal to reduce the level of violence in our communities and not to increase the number of arrests and prosecutions as if they were ends in themselves.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today