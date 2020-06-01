Quincy D’own Nash from Hobbs, New Mexico sentenced to eight years in federal prison

Man from Hobbs, New Mexico sentenced to eight years in federal prison for drug and firearm possession

(STL.News) – Quincy D’own Nash, 42, of Hobbs, New Mexico was sentenced in federal court in Albuquerque on May 27 to eight years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Nash pleaded guilty to these offenses on Nov. 5, 2019. In Nash’s plea agreement, he admitted committing these offenses in Lea County, New Mexico on Sept. 17, 2016. Nash was pulled over for a traffic violation, and then investigated for driving under the influence. After Nash was arrested, officers found a bag containing 28 grams of methamphetamine in his pant pocket, and a loaded firearm under the driver seat of the vehicle. Nash intended to distribute the methamphetamine. He knew he could not possess the firearm lawfully because of prior felony convictions.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Hobbs Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark A. Saltman prosecuted the case.

