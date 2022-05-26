Quentine Davis Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl, Heroin

New Haven Man, Quentine Davis Sentenced to More Than 5 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl and Heroin

(STL.News) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that QUENTINE DAVIS, 31, of New Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven to 63 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for trafficking fentanyl and heroin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in late 2019, the DEA New Haven Task Force began an investigation into the distribution of heroin and fentanyl in New Haven and Waterbury. The investigation, which included thousands of intercepted communications over court-authorized wiretaps, revealed that Wilton Reynoso was receiving large quantities of fentanyl and heroin from a source in New York and then selling the narcotics to other drug distributors in Connecticut.

Reynoso supplied Tyson Quinones with heroin and fentanyl, which Quinones then sold to his own customers in Waterbury, and also distributed to other dealers, including Deeshawn Pittman in New Haven. Davis worked with Pittman to sell fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine to a large customer base in and around New Haven.

On June 13, 2020, investigators sought to arrest Reynoso and Quinones, of Waterbury, after intercepting a series of calls indicating that Reynoso and Quinones were planning to conduct a 200-gram heroin transaction. On that date, Quinones was arrested at the anticipated meeting place. Reynoso fled from the meeting scene in his vehicle, which was found abandoned nearby.

He was arrested a short time later after he returned to the vehicle. A search of a location in Waterbury that Reynoso used to store narcotics revealed more than kilogram of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, and items used to process and package narcotics.

Davis has been detained since his arrest on August 17, 2020. On December 15, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Reynoso, Quinones and Pittman also pleaded guilty. On September 13, 2021, Reynoso, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, was sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment. He faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term.

Quinones and Pittman await sentencing.

This investigation was conducted by the DEA New Haven Task Force with the assistance of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The Task Force includes participants from the U.S. Marshals Service, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division, Connecticut State Police and the New Haven, Hamden, West Haven, North Haven, East Haven, Branford, Ansonia, Meriden, Derby, Middletown, Naugatuck and Waterbury Police Departments.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John T. Pierpont, Jr. and Elena L. Coronado through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations through a prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today