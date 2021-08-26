Queens: Angelina Barini Plea Guilty to Distributing Narcotics

Queens Woman, Angelina Barini Pleads Guilty to Distributing Narcotics That Caused Two Fatal Overdoses

(STL.News) Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Angelina Barini pleaded guilty before United States Magistrate Judge Ramon E. Reyes, Jr. to distributing narcotics and causing the deaths of two victims. Specifically, she pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing narcotics that caused the deaths of a person; one count of distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine; and one count of conspiring to distribute gamma-butyrolactone (GBL). When sentenced, Barini faces a minimum of 20 years’ imprisonment and a maximum term of life imprisonment.

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Peter C. Fitzhugh, Special Agent-in-Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, New York (HSI); and Dermot F. Shea, Commissioner, New York City Police Department (NYPD), announced the guilty plea.

“With today’s guilty plea, Barini takes responsibility for her actions in distributing lethal doses of opioids that caused the overdose deaths of unsuspecting victims, shattering the lives of their families,” stated Acting U. S. Attorney Kasulis. “This Office is committed to ending the opioid epidemic and prosecuting defendants like Barini who cause senseless, drug-related deaths in our communities.”

“The scourge of addiction takes many forms, but one of its most devastating effects is that beyond the direct victims of drug overdoses are the families who lose loved ones too soon. Fentanyl is deadly regardless of social status, age, gender or ethnicity,” stated HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Fitzhugh. “Barini had no regard for her victims, but has made the right choice by taking responsibility for her actions. HSI and its partners remain resolute in pursuing those who profit from this lethal opioid epidemic.”

As set forth in court filings and at today’s proceeding, between July and August of 2019, Barini provided narcotics to her victims while sometimes conducting business as a sex worker. On multiple occasions, those narcotics contained lethal doses of fentanyl. On July 11, 2019, Barini met with a victim at a motel in Woodside, Queens and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs, causing the victim’s overdose death. On August 5, 2019, Barini met another victim at a residence in College Point, Queens and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs which caused his overdose death.

On July 4, 2019, Barini distributed and possessed with intent to distribute controlled substances containing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Additionally, between August 16, 2019 and August 18, 2019, Barini conspired with another person to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a substance containing GBL, a Schedule I controlled substance analogue, commonly referred to as a “date rape” drug.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s International Narcotics and Money Laundering Section. Assistant United States Attorneys Temidayo Aganga-Williams, Andrew Grubin and Andrew Wang are in charge of the prosecution.

The Defendant:

ANGELINA BARINI

Age: 43

Queens, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 19-CR-428 (S-2) (BMC)

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today