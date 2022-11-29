Queen Consort Camilla uses first tweet to condemn violence against women and girls



Camilla has used her first tweet as Queen Consort to speak out against the “heinous crimes” of violence against women and girls.She was joined by Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, at an event to raise awareness of the issue with other guests including former Spice Girl Mel B and Queen Rania of Jordan.They were among about 300 people at a reception at Buckingham Palace, where Camilla told guests of her determination to “remember and to listen” to survivors’ stories, which she said were two of the most powerful ways to help.Britain’s Queen Camilla holds an audience Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, in London / via REUTERSShe also tweeted: “Today, a remarkable group of people gathered at Buckingham Palace with one aim – to see the end of violence against women and girls. I was deeply moved and inspired by their stories. With determination and courage, we will see the end of these heinous crimes forever – Camilla R”.Read MoreThe thread also included a clip from an earlier interview on a radio show where she discussed the issues and included photographs showing her work “to raise awareness about violence against women for over 10 years – hearing first hand from survivors, advocating on their behalf and convening charities and decision makers in the space to discuss key issues”.Ms Zelenska, who also addressed Parliament in London on Tuesday, said it “means a lot” to be invited to the reception at the palace.The wife of the Ukrainian president said many rapes had been committed since Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of her country and that it was important the democratic world unites in the face of violence against women and girls.Speakingthrough a translator, she said: “We now face a huge amount of rapes of Ukrainian women and children by Russian soldiers.“This afternoon I will have the honour to speak in front of the Parliament of the UK.“The youngest victim of rape (in Ukraine) is four and eldest is 85.“When the efforts of the democratic world unite to combat challenges like this, it always gives hope that we will win.”Camilla had a private meeting with Ms Zelenska in the Regency Room of Buckingham Palace after the reception.