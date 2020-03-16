Quarantine Space Under Construction in Monroe County, Georgia

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) On March 14, 2020 Georgia Governor Kemp, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced that a quarantine space for persons who test positive for COVID-19 and are unable to self-isolate is under construction on the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) Campus in Monroe County. The quarantine space will be able to accommodate twenty temporary housing units. No patients are currently located at the facility.

“This is one of many measures that we’re taking to prepare for any scenario,” said Governor Kemp. “I appreciate the hard work of GEMA, DPH, and Monroe County officials to protect the health and safety of all Georgians.”

Monroe County is working with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and GPSTC officials to ensure the facility will meet the needs of potential patients while protecting the health and safety of Monroe County residents. All necessary precautions will be taken when moving and placing individuals at the facility.