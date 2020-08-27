Quanta Services Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable October 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2020.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. Quanta’s comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope.