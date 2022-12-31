Quant (QNT) has a Bearish Sentiment Score, is Falling, and Underperforming the Crypto Market Saturday: What's Next? – InvestorsObserver

Quant (QNT) gets a bearish rating from InvestorsObserver Saturday. The crypto is down 3.78% to $104.83 while the broader crypto market is down 0.02%.

Over the last five days, Quant has earned a Bearish rating on the InvestorsObserver Sentiment Score. The Sentiment Score measures the performance of Quant over the past five days by volume and price movement.The Sentiment Score provides a quick, short-term look at the crypto’s recent performance. This can be useful for both short-term investors looking to ride a rally and longer-term investors trying to buy the dip.

Price LevelsQuant is currently trading near its five-day low of $102.222427368164. The crypto is 10.81% off its five-day high and is 2.55% higher than its five-day low of $102.22.Quant price is trading near support. With support set around $103.74 and resistance at $112.66, has plenty of space before hitting resistance.Quant has traded on low volume recently. This means that today’s volume is below its average volume over the past seven days.

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.Due to a lack of data, this crypto may be less suitable for some investors.Click here to unlock the rest of the report on Quant

