Quant, Near Protocol And Big Eyes Coin Advance in the Cryptocurrency Market as Big Eyes Approaches the End of Its Presale – Crypto Mode



The cryptocurrency market is such an exciting and eventful place for enthusiasts to always look forward to.

Apart from the new projects being released, the changes and movements in the market are always fascinating to watch. Quant (QNT) and Near Protocol (NEAR) are two of the most exciting cryptocurrencies to hit the market.

As these cryptocurrencies continue their steady climb to the top, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) nears the end of its presale. One of the most exciting long-term crypto investments right now is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). With the record-breaking statistics that Big Eyes (BIG) has been recording in its presale, it is no surprise that many have predicted incredible success in its future.

In this article, we will look at these three cryptocurrencies and how they will cope in the future.

What Is the Idea Behind Quant (QNT)?

QNT, which is the native token of Quant (QNT), or Over Ledger as some will call it, has seen amazing strides in the market. In the last seven days, Quant (QNT) has risen by 39.7% and has a daily vibrating volume close to the tune of $270,000. This cryptocurrency aims to solve blockchain-based problems and ensure that users can enjoy advancements in technology.

Furthermore, Quant (QNT) provides a gateway through which users can access other blockchains. Investors and crypto enthusiasts want interconnectivity between networks so they can have faster transactions. With Quant (QNT), the users can be sure of the security of the Overledger.

The users will not be limited to one provider but can engage with as many as possible to ensure the quick creation of decentralized projects. QNT is the token used for platform fees and licenses.

Near Protocol (NEAR) Solving the Problem of Scalability in Cryptocurrency

Scalability is one of the most stressful issues that many projects in the cryptocurrency market face. Cryptocurrency is filled with millions of investors, traders, and enthusiasts completing different daily transactions. As a result, the load on a blockchain could affect the speed and even cost. The Near Protocol (NEAR) was established to solve the scalability issues and provide an alternative to Ethereum.

Sharding is one method by which Near Protocol (NEAR) addresses the scalability issue. The Near Protocol system entails splitting the network so that each node can run on a splitter network. Near Protocol (NEAR) uses a proof of stake system, which allows for liquidity in the NEAR pool.

Near Protocol (NEAR) is gradually advancing the market by allowing decentralized applications to be built on its network. With the sharding process, the cost is reduced, and these applications run at a faster pace.



The New Cryptocurrency on Everyone’s Lips

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) introduction has put many crypto analysts on their toes. Currently, it is in presale and is selling at a rapid rate. BIG has raised more than $7 million and is almost close to the final figure before the launch of this new cryptocurrency.



But aside from the presale, the ideology behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is what is intriguing. The need to create an ecosystem where the centralized government does not hinder people from carrying out their financial transactions. The community-based token offers users interconnectivity to other aspects of the cryptocurrency. One aspect that tingles the ear that BIG connects its users to is the world of NFT. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) allows users to access the most exclusive NFT events, have rare collections, and be a part of a vibrant community.

These three cryptocurrencies continue to create solutions to real-life problems with their operations. Consequently, it won’t be long before Big Eyes Coin (BIG) joins Quant (QNT) and NEAR at the top of the cryptocurrency market.

