Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone platform with heavy focus on AI

Justin Sullivan Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Generation 2 platform for smartphones on Tuesday, heavily integrating artificial intelligence into the mobile chipset. At the company’s Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm (QCOM) said the new platform will be used for connected computing and will use AI to “enable extraordinary experiences.” The new platform, expected to be launched by the end of the year, will be used by a number of manufacturers, including Sony (SONY), Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus and others. “We are passionate about enabling people to do more, so we design Snapdragon with the user at the center. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, will revolutionize the landscape of flagship smartphones in 2023,” said Chris Patrick, Qualcomm’s (QCOM) senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, , in a statement. “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers groundbreaking AI, unparalleled connectivity, and champion-level gameplay, enabling consumers to enhance every experience on their most trusted device,” Patrick added. In addition to heavily utilizing AI, Qualcomm (QCOM) said the new platform is able to process natural language commands faster, while also offering multi-language support. The chipset also offers new features such as Cognitive ISP for better photo and video capabilities, along with increased capabilities for gaming, including the first real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Earlier this month, Qualcomm (QCOM) said its mobile handset business would decline at a greater-than-expected rate through the end of the year.