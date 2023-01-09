Qiagen acquires Verogen for $150M to bolster forensics portfolio

pichet_w Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) said it completed the acquisition of DNA-biometrics company Verogen for $150M. Verogen develops DNA-based biometric human identification products for analysis of forensic genomic samples. The San Diego-based company uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies for human identification (HID) and forensic investigation. Qiagen said the acquisition bolsters its position in Human ID / forensics anchored by sample collection and preparation, genetic testing analysis and workflow automation. The deal builds upon a commercialization partnership between the two companies partners on a distribution agreement in June 2021. “Bringing together Verogen and Qiagen creates a unique opportunity to better help investigators and researchers to advance forensic science and to find missing persons, accurately identify suspects and exonerate the innocent,” said Qiagen CEO Thierry Bernard. Qiagen noted that Verogen’s sequencing and analysis solutions are designed for use on the MiSeq FGx Sequencing System from Illumina. With the acquisition, Qiagen gains exclusive distribution rights for this version of the MiSeq sequencer designed for forensics applications. Qiagen added that it also gains full access to Verogen’s pioneering GEDmatch database and GEDmatch PRO portal. Qiagen said it paid $150M in cash for privately held Verogen from existing reserves and currently expects about $20M of sales from the Verogen portfolio in 2023, building on about $5M of sales for Qiagen in 2022 from the distribution agreement. The transaction is expected to be dilutive to full-year 2023 adjusted EPS by about $0.03 per share and neutral to adjusted EPS in 2024, according to Qiagen.