Q3 results this week: ICICI Bank, HUL, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, SBI Life, others

Various widely tracked companies like ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Life Insurance would be releasing their December quarter report cards this week. Here’s a list:January 16

Federal Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Angel One, , Kesoram Industries, , Raghuvir Synthetics.January 17

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Bank of India, Metro Brands, National Aluminium, , Eris Lifesciences, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Delta Corp, Mastek, Hathway Cable & Datacom, , Tata Metaliks, Shalby, Gulshan Polyols, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, Tiger Logistics.January 18

IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems, Central Bank of India, , Alok Industries, CCL Products India, Rallis India, Surya Roshni, PSP Projects, Stylam Industries, Wendt India, Vinyl Chemicals, Toyam Sports, Goa Carbons, Aurum Proptech, , Supreme Holdings & Hospitality, Amal, Welspun Investments & Commercials, Spectrum Foods.January 19

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Hindustan Zinc, Havells India, , Polycab India, MphasiS, L&T Technology Services, Hatsun Agro Products, ICICI Securities, , IndiaMART InterMESH, , PVR, Can Fin Homes, , Meghmani Finechem, Anant Raj, Datamatics Global Services, Kuantum Papers, Menon Bearings, Menon Bearings, , Mahalaxmi Rubtech.January 20

JSW Steel, HDFC Life Insurance, Union Bank of India, JSW Energy, Bandhan Bank, Petronet LNG, Coforge, Atul, DCM Shriram, , Aether Industries, Tanla Platforms, Saregama India, Ramkrishna Forgings, Nelco, Tanfac Industries, Shakti Pumps, Urja Global, LKP Finance, Aksh Optifibre, Syschem, .

January 21

ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, , YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, IDFC First Bank, Maharashtra Scooters, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Meghmani Organics, Control Print, , 3P Land Holdings, Futuristic Solutions, CIL Securities.