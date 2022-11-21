Q3 is looking extremely positive for PVR: Kamal Gianchandani

“Q3 has seen a resurgence in box office and a lot of films have performed well at the box office. In fact, a lot of films have exceeded expectations. Looking at the lineup for the rest of November, we have got Bhedia coming up next week and of course Action Hero followed by Avatar 2 and that is going to be a global hit,” says Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures.

We are hearing that footfalls have been great for Drishyam 2. Most of the theatres are going houseful. What is the sense that you are getting recently?

Yes, Drishyam 2 has been a massive success by any analysis that you put out. In terms of numbers, the producers would be the best people to speak to but because PVR Pictures is also the distributor of the film, I can share with you that the film has done close to about Rs 63-64 crore net box office which is after tax after GST across the country.

Most multiplexes have done about 60 to 65% occupancy over the weekend and single screens have done about 45% to 50% occupancy over the weekend.

Q2 was such a washout quarter and then Brahmastra got released as well as Drishyam 2 now. Do you expect Q3 to be materially better than Q2?

I do not want to get into specifics about PVR because we would be sharing a numbers at the end of the quarter but at industry level, the exhibition sector is looking at occupancies which are similar to admissions that we had in Q1. That is the general sense that we are getting from all exhibitors looking at what we have done in October-November till now. Looking at the line up of films that we have for the rest of November and for the month of December, one can safely say that the admissions in Q3 would be similar to Q1.

Q3 is likely to be at a similar level than Q1 but in between, prices had fallen because of the lower occupancy. Please tell us about how the pricing trends have been recently?

In Q1 declared numbers, PVR’s average ticket price was about Rs 250. For Q2, it went down to about Rs 225-227, if I remember correctly. So there was about a 10% drop in Q2 vis-à-vis Q1. But the trend in Q3 has been fairly aggressive. Some of the films which have worked in South of India, Hollywood films which have worked across the country.

One investor who invests across multiplexes, across the world and one thing that he told me is that only one multiplex has not recovered in the post pandemic world. Whether it is the UK or the US, price tickets ex Marvel are some x $2-$3. Where do you see this industry heading now?

I can only speak for the Indian market. In Q1, PVR reported the maximum EBITDA in its entire history. So the bounce back in India has been extremely sharp. In Q2, clearly the box office was not as per expectation I and underwhelmed to a large extent.

Q3 has seen a resurgence in box office and a lot of films have performed well at the box office. In fact, a lot of films have exceeded expectations. Looking at the lineup for the rest of November, we have got Bhedia coming up next week and of course Action Hero followed by Avatar 2 and that is going to be a global hit.

But in the Indian context, it is expected to smash all records. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and of course the original version and maybe a few other languages. The kind of numbers in terms of admissions and box office that we are expecting will exceed all expectations that most people have within the trade and outside the trade.

The point I am trying to make is that in India, barring Q2, which definitely underwhelmed, the recovery in Q1 was extremely sharp and Q3 is looking extremely positive. We feel extremely confident that in the Indian market, we will beat the trend and this year itself we will see a fair amount of recovery vis-à-vis FY2019-2020. By the time we get to the next financial year, we will be full on in growth mode in terms of admissions and occupancies.

