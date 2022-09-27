Pyth Network welcomes onchain data from crypto market maker Auros – FinanceFeeds

“By sharing our high-frequency trading data with a truly onchain decentralized network, we aim to foster innovation that will lead to better financial solutions for all participants.”

Pyth Network has onboarded algorithmic trading and market making firm Auros to its roster of data providers.

The oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data welcomes Auros’ real-time, high-frequency onchain pricing data for a range of cryptocurrencies derived from Auros’ advanced high-frequency trading system.

Pyth is bringing more institutional trading activity onchain through a network of over 70 data providers. The network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data onchain and aggregating it securely.

Pyth aggregates and publishes data at sub-second speeds for more than 90 price feeds across Crypto, Equities, FX and Metals, available across blockchains via the Wormhole messaging protocol.

Auros sources data from +60 exchanges with cumulative volume of +$1.5 trillion

Auros is a market maker with a partnership-based approach to external liquidity provision for token projects. The firm also has deep expertise in structured product trading, DeFi optimization, and liquidity-led investments.

Auros’ pricing data will enhance Pyth’s ability to provide aggregated data to a range of blockchain protocols as it combines a large variety of source data, then filters for quality and accuracy at sub-second intervals to ensure that pricing is lightning quick to respond to market changes.

Data sourced and managed by Auros underpins all of the firm’s core products, from the provision of sustainable liquidity for partner projects to its high-frequency trading and arbitrage business.

The firm is currently integrated with more than 60 exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, together responsible for a sizable share of daily global volume while accruing a cumulative trading volume of over $1.5 trillion.

Ben Roth, Co-Founder and CIO of Auros, said: “Auros is thrilled to be joining the Pyth Network to contribute reliable, high fidelity data for all. By sharing our high-frequency trading data with a truly onchain decentralized network, we aim to foster innovation that will lead to better financial solutions for all participants. We expect the Pyth Network will become an invaluable part of a future decentralized financial system, and are delighted to be partnered with them on this mission.”

Stephen Kaminsky, Special Projects at Jump Crypto, one of the leading institutions contributing to Pyth, commented: “Pyth has attracted the most sophisticated trading firms in both traditional and digital asset markets, so it is of no surprise to see another premier high frequency market maker join the Pyth community. Auros price data will undoubtedly help empower more projects and protocols in DeFi and Web3.”