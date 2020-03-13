Putnam County man Anthony W. Burnett sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug offense

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today that Anthony W. Burnett, 29, of Fillmore, Indiana was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. Burnett possessed a large amount of methamphetamine that was located during a traffic stop by a Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy. Burnett pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine has a devastating impact on all communities in this district, but especially rural communities like Putnam County,” said Minkler. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting individuals who are responsible for supplying this poison to the community.”

This case was the result of an investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

DEA Indianapolis District Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Michael Gannon said, “The 10 year federal prison sentence for Mr. Burnett was just and necessary for the citizens of Indiana. People like Mr. Burnett who sell crystal methamphetamine (poison) must be held accountable for their actions. DEA will continue to utilize all available resources to investigate and arrest drug dealers who are making money by preying on people with substance abuse issues. DEA remains committed to working hand in hand with our state, local and federal partners and targeting those who are flooding our state and country with methamphetamine. DEA commends the outstanding work that was done in this investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana.”

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this case, and want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their diligence in pursuing and securing a lengthy sentence,” said Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton. “Working with our federal partners benefited the citizens of Putnam County today. We look forward to a continued relationship for years to come.”

According to Assistant United State Attorney Kyle M. Sawa, who prosecuted this case for the government, Burnett will serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment and must pay a $1,000 fine.

In October 2017, United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced a Strategic Plan designed to shape and strengthen the District’s response to its most significant public safety challenges. This prosecution demonstrates the Office’s firm commitment to prosecuting those individuals who distribute a large amount of methamphetamine in the Southern District of Indiana. See United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana Strategic Plan 3.3.

