Putin says U.S.-led global financial system is 'malfunctioning'



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at a residence outside Moscow, Russia, October 19, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Ilyin/Kremlin via REUTERS



MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the international financial system created by the United States following World War Two was “malfunctioning.”

In a speech in Moscow, the Russian leader criticised the West for imposing economic sanctions and accused it of using the U.S. dollar as a weapon and tool to maintain its hegemony.