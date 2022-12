© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Young Scientists Congress in Sochi, Russia December 1, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with officials on Thursday that Russian exports to the European Union more than doubled in the first nine months of the year, and that there was an “imbalance” in Russia-EU trade.