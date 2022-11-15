Putin more open to peace talks as he suffers losses on Ukraine battlefield, say western officials



Vladimir Putin is becoming more open to the prospect of peace talks in Ukraine as he loses further ground on the battlefield, western officials said on Tuesday. Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Kherson from Russian soldiers last week and are rumoured to be on the cusp of liberating settlements on the eastern bank of the region during a mass offensive. Losing the southern city is a major setback for Putin. Russia had declared it the centre of the illegally annexed Kherson region after a self-styled referendum in September. It was the only regional capital to be occupied since the invasion began in February. Moscow has appeared to be more open to declaring a ceasefire in Ukraine as it continues to suffer military setbacks. Western officials said on Tuesday: “We would just note that Russia’s increasing openness to negotiations is happening at a time when they have suffered some setbacks on the battlefield.”Read MoreThey added: “The pullback is a significant event in the course of the war and is a real blow for the political project which Putin claims is justifying the invasion.“The withdrawal took place six weeks after Putin claimed the annexation of Kherson and three other regions.” But the officials played down the prospect of any imminent peace breakthrough, stressing that at the moment there was believed to be largely “parity of forces” in the conflict.“We think that no-one is still particularly winning or particularly losing sufficiently that either side will want to really entertain peace talks, not until certainly from a Ukrainian point of view until the Russians actively start to withdraw,” they added.Ukraine’s strategic and symbolic victory comes as fierce fighting continues further north along more than 1,000 km of front lines. In Luhansk, Kyiv’s forces are on the offensive. “Russia has built substantial new defensive positions in the sector,” western officials said. “This whole region could well become one of more important and dynamic sectors in the coming weeks.” It comes as a draft declaration by leaders of the G-20 comes under discussion and echoes the condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine by the United Nations, while acknowledging differing views among members.The careful wording of the statement at the G-20 summit in Indonesia reflects tensions prevailing at the gathering, which includes leaders from Russia and China, and the challenge facing the US and its allies to isolate Putin’s government.The statement seen by “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation” and “demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.”It also noted there were different views on the situation and sanctions against Russia, saying that the summit is not the forum for resolving security issues.At the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined US President Joe Biden in trying to persuade the G-20 to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically, despite a souring global financial outlook that has tested many nations’ resolve.