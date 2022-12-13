Putin cancelled annual press conference over Russian anti-war feeling, say British defence chiefs



Vladimir Putin will not hold his traditional end-of-year press conference and public phone-in over his concerns about an anti-war sentiment sweeping across Russia, British defence chiefs believe. It is the first time in a decade the Russian President has not held the event, which has in the past run on for several hours. The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that the fixture had been cancelled.The news also comes amid speculation of Putin’s failing health after the 70-year-old was seen swaying during a public appearance earlier this week. His allies have repeatedly denied that he is unwell.Read MoreThe Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the press conference had previously been used as “opportunity to demonstrate Putin’s supposed integrity”, but this year he would be worried about questions surrounding Ukraine. The Kremlin is still referring to Russia’s invasion as a “special military operation” rather than a war.In its morning briefing on Tuesday, the MoD said: “This will be the first time in 10 years that Putin has not held the annual event, while the usual public phone-in also did not take place this year.”The press conference has become a significant fixture in Putin’s calendar of public engagement and has frequently been used as an opportunity to demonstrate the supposed integrity of Putin.”Although questions are almost certainly usually vetted in advance, the cancellation is likely due to increasing concerns about the prevalence of anti-war feeling in Russia.”Kremlin officials are almost certainly extremely sensitive about the possibility that any event attended by Putin could be hijacked by unsanctioned discussion about the ‘special military operation’.”On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the annual conference had been cancelled but said Putin still expected to talk to reporters, including during foreign visits. The President will address the nation at an unspecified date in the New Year, he added. Overnight the town of Klintsy in Russia’s southern Bryansk region, about 28 miles from the border, was shelled by Ukraine, the regions governor claimed.“As a result of the work of the air defence systems of the Russian Armed Forces, the missile was destroyed, some parts hit the territory of an industrial zone,” governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.There were also unverified reports of an attack on a bridge behind frontlines in Russian-occupied Melitopol. The city is seen as vital to the Russian’s defence of territory it holds in the south. It comes as the United States shipped the first part of its power equipment to Ukraine to support the country’s energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia.Millions of people are believed to still be without power after a number of missile attacks over the past month. The US equipment is part of a $53m aid package announced last month after Ukraine said it needed generators as well as air defence systems.