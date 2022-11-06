Puravankara Results: Firm posts loss of Rs 21 crore in Q2

Puravankara, a Bengaluru-based real estate firm, reported a loss of Rs 21 crore in the quarter that ended September FY23, compared to a profit of Rs 12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, even as it clocked its highest-ever sales for the quarter and the first half of any financial year, driven by strong demand and an increase in average property prices.

The company’s revenue, net profit, and EBITDA took a hit due to the adoption of new accounting norms that follow the completed contract method of revenue recognition.

For the July-September quarter, Puravankara reported Rs 793 crore in sales, up by 33% in the same period last fiscal.

For H1, the sales value for the company touched Rs. 1,304 crores, up 43% compared to the same period last fiscal year.

For the half-year period, the company sold 1,329 units totalling 1.75 million square feet, up from 926 units covering 1.33 million square feet during H1 of the previous fiscal year.

The sale realisations improved to Rs. 7,454 per sq. ft. from Rs. 6,845 per sq. ft. last year, an improvement of 9%.

“The customer collections during H1FY23 stood at Rs 925 crore, which was Rs 620 crore for the same period last financial year: implying an increase of almost 50%. The balance of collections from sold units in all launched projects was Rs 2,640 crores as of September,” said Abhishek Kapoor, CEO of Puravankara.

The company has already used the first installment of Rs. 93 crore from the Purva Real Estate Fund to buy a 52-acre piece of land in Chennai for a planned development project.

This project is planned to be launched in the next 6–9 months. The firm is also evaluating a few more opportunities to deploy the funds raised by the Purva Real Estate Fund.

“We will continue to focus on scaling our operations while maintaining a healthy balance sheet. We are determined on two aspects: new launches in each quarter and continuous construction and delivery for our ongoing project, which keeps increasing with each launch,” said Kapoor.

In the past 2-3 quarters, the company has already invested over Rs 100 crore towards the launch pipeline of 15 msf for FY 22–23, with a project value of Rs 9,000 crore.

The company currently has 12.36 million square feet of projects under construction across the Puravankara and Provident brands.



Puravankara has net debt of Rs 1889 crore as of the first quarter of FY23.

