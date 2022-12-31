PumaPay (PMA) Rises 7.58%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

PumaPay (PMA) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Saturday, the crypto has added 7.58% to $0.0000210729754.

InvestorsObserver gives PumaPay a high volatility rank of 98, placing it in the top 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

PMA’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.PumaPay price is trading near resistance. With support set at $0.0000183810202736029 and resistance near $0.0000218876662267692. This positions PumaPay with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

