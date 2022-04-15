Pueblo: Leonard Cordova Faces Federal Weapons Charges

Pueblo Man, Leonard Cordova Faces Federal Weapons Charges

(STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Leonard Cordova, age 43, has been charged by criminal complaint with two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1).

According to the criminal complaint, on September 12, 2021, Cordova was allegedly observed on video footage firing numerous shots at a moving vehicle from Cordova’s driveway in Pueblo, Colorado. Following the incident, a district court judge in Pueblo County signed a warrant for the defendant’s arrest for violations of Colorado law, including illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and violation of a restraining order. Cordova was arrested on this warrant on September 14, 2021. He was subsequently released on bail from this Pueblo County charge.

Also according to the criminal complaint, on September 19, 2021, in Pueblo, Colorado, Cordova, who was in a moving vehicle, shot at individuals who were in another moving vehicle. For this, Cordova was charged in district court in Pueblo County with attempted 1st degree murder, and eleven other related charges. He was subsequently released on bail from these charges.

Cordova made his initial appearance in federal court on April 15, 2022, where he was advised by United States Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter of the charges pending against him. Judge Neureiter set Cordova’s detention hearing for April 19, 2022. Cordova will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Each count charged in the complaint carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

The Pueblo Police Department and the FBI conducted this investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Andrea Surratt is handling the prosecution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also thanks the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case.

The charge in the criminal complaint is an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

