Public’s Assistance Sought in Identifying Attempted Rape Suspect

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Sex Crimes detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man who on June 13 attempted to rape a female housekeeper inside a room at the Extended Stay, 2525 Elm Hill Pike.

The victim was making the bed when the suspect entered the room and pushed her onto the bed. She physically struggled with him and began kicking and screaming. When another man entered the room, the suspect ran. A witness took cell phone photos of the suspect. A woman who had rented the room then approached the suspect and the second man and told them to get into a black Chevrolet Traverse. They drove off together. Efforts continue to locate the woman who rented the room and the second man.

The attempted rapist is a white man with light brown hair and tattoos above his left eyebrow and on his neck, left arm (rat hanging in a noose), and both hands. He is approximately 5’6” tall.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540, or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

