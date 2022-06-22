Public Notice – Thunder Dragon, LLC – O’Fallon, MO

Public Notice – Thunder Dragon, LLC operates the family-owned restaurant chain “Thai Kitchen.”

Public Notice – Thunder Dragon, LLC was created on April 6, 2022, to consolidate the operations of the restaurant chain known as “Thai Kitchen.” Thunder Dragon, LLC filed a Fictitious Name Registration for Thunder Dragon, LLC d.b.a. Thai Kitchen on June 10, 2022 (X001731669).

Currently, the operations for each location are as follows:

Florissant, MO – operated by Ongart LLC – Managing Member is Sombut Ongartsuttikul – Independently Owned and Operated

O’Fallon, MO – operated by Tawan, LLC d.b.a. Thai Kitchen – Managing Member is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul

St. Charles, MO – operated by Tribhuvan LLC d.b.a. Thai Kitchen – Managing Member is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul

Wentzville, MO – operated by Yotaya, LLC d.b.a. Thai Kitchen – Managing Member is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul

Other establishments operating under the generic name of “Thai Kitchen” are not related to the operations of Thunder Dragon, LLC d.b.a. Thai Kitchen.

Florissant operates independently from the other three with unrelated ownership and management but follows the “Thai Kitchen” business model with permission.

Thunder Dragon, LLC will begin paying for the usual operating expenses for O’Fallon, St. Charles, and Wentzville locations.

Contact information:

Thunder Dragon, LLC

5 Floral Court

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Additional resources: