Public Index Network (PIN) Rises 24.91%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Public Index Network (PIN) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has gained 24.91% to $0.001681729477.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Public Index Network a moderate volatility rank of 74, placing it in the top 26% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

PIN’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Public Index Network price is trading above resistance. With support around $0.00112152424242014 and resistance around $0.00146017897475177. This leaves Public Index Network out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

