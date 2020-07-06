Public Health Announces 73 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths

(STL.News) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing 73 additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020. No additional deaths were reported Friday. In addition, 54 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 13 of whom are critically ill.

A total of 512 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 271 were females and 241 were males. A total of 245 individuals were from New Castle County, 92 were from Kent County, and 175 were from Sussex County.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Friday, July 3, include:

• 11,996 total positive cases

• New Castle County cases: 5,334

• Kent County cases: 1,735

• Sussex County cases: 4,854

• Unknown County: 73

• Females: 6,607; Males: 5,370; Unknown: 19

• Age range: 0 to 104

• Currently hospitalized: 54; Critically ill:13 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

• Delawareans recovered: 6,711

• 108,697 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Note: As the Division of Public Health works to stand up Delaware’s new contact tracing program, DPH will transition to a different data surveillance system. During this transition, DPH may not be able to provide complete data on the total number of recovered individuals. This information will be updated for reporting purposes as soon as possible.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/. Please note for saliva-based testing events that while long-term care facilities are listed on the Curative registration site, they are not community-based testing sites. The long-term care facility registrations are not open to the public nor to family members of long-term care residents.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

