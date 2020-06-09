Public Designation of Gustavo Adolfo Alejos Cambara of Guatemala Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption

Washington DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State stated that I am announcing the public designation of former Guatemalan Presidential Chief of Staff Gustavo Adolfo Alejos Cambara of Guatemala due to his involvement in significant corruption. In his official capacity as the Chief of Staff to former President of the Republic of Guatemala Álvaro Colom, Alejos was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Guatemalan public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions, officials, and public processes.

This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020 (Div. G, P.L. 116-94). Under Section 7031(c), once the Secretary of State designates officials of foreign governments, along with their immediate family members, for their involvement, directly or indirectly, in significant corruption, those individuals are ineligible for entry into the United States.

The law also requires the Secretary of State to either publicly or privately designate such officials and their immediate family members. In addition to Mr. Alejos, the Department is publicly designating his spouse, Beatriz Jansa Bianchi; his son, Jose Javier Alejos Jansa; his son, Gustavo Andres Alejos Jansa; and his minor daughter.

This designation reaffirms U.S. commitment to combating corruption in Guatemala. The United States continues to stand with the people of Guatemala in their fight against corruption. The Department will continue to use all available tools to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally.

