Public Designation of Former Representative Amir Zukic of Bosnia and Herzegovina Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today, I am announcing the public designation of former Representative Amir Zukic of Bosnia and Herzegovina due to his involvement in significant corruption. In his official capacity as a Member of the House of Representatives in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) and as the General Secretary of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA), Zukic was involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020 (Div. G, P.L. 116-94). Under Section 7031(c), once the Secretary of State designates officials of foreign governments for their involvement, directly or indirectly, in significant corruption, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States.

This designation reaffirms U.S. commitment to combating corruption in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The United States continues to stand with the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in their fight against corruption. The Department will continue to use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally.

