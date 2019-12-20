Public Designation, Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption, of Honduran Congressman Oscar Ramon Najera

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today, I am designating Honduran Congressman Oscar Ramon Najera due to his involvement in significant corruption. In his official capacity, Mr. Najera engaged in and benefitted from public corruption related to the Honduran drug trafficking organization Los Cachiros. In May 2013, the United States identified Los Cachiros as a significant foreign narcotics trafficking group pursuant to the Kingpin Act.

This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act 2019 (Div. F, P.L. 116-6), as amended. Section 7031(c) provides that, in cases where the Secretary of State has credible information officials of foreign governments have been involved in significant corruption, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States.

The law also requires the Secretary of State to either publicly or privately designate such officials and their immediate family members. In addition to Mr. Najera, I am designating his son, Oscar Roberto Najera Lopez.

Today’s action sends a strong signal that the United States stands with Honduras in its fight against corruption. The Department will continue to use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally, particularly when that corruption is connected to drug trafficking.

