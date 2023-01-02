PTC India shareholders approve final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share

Power trading solutions provider on Monday said its shareholders have approved a final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share for 2021-22. This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, a company statement said.

The shareholders during the annual general meeting (AGM) on December 30, 2022 approved the final dividend in addition to the interim dividend, making it the highest-ever dividend declared by the company, it said.

“We are also exploring opportunities in emerging areas of Green Hydrogen, Battery Energy Storage Systems through collaborations with global technology companies,” Rajib K Mishra, CMD (additional charge), PTC India said.

Meanwhile, the consolidated profits for the year ending March, 2022 grew by 21 per cent. The consolidated PAT (profit after tax) increased to Rs 552 crore for FY22 compared to Rs 458 crore in FY21.

The company also reported record volumes of 87.5 BU (billion units) during the financial year 2021-22, a growth of 9.3 per cent.