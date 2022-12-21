PSU banks draw up plans to raise funds as credit growth picks up

Public-sector banks are all set to raise funds by selling additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds this week as they keep capital ready to participate in the emerging demand for credit.

(UBI) raised ?663 crore on Wednesday. () and (BoM) are expected to raise money on Thursday.

“Banks had taken board approvals to raise capital this fiscal and they are now tanking up as the busy season approaches. This is probably the last tranche of Tier 1 issues by public sector banks for this fiscal and this keeps them ready for the likely increase in loan demand in the fourth quarter,” said a banker aware of the transactions.

Improving outlook on banks and better market sentiment on AT1 issues after the fiasco have also benefited banks. On Wednesday, UBI raised ?663 crore at 8.40%, lower than the 8.69% it paid to raise ?1,320 crore earlier this year.

PNB expects to raise ?1,000 crore, including a green shoe option of ?500 crore, through these instruments on Thursday and price the issue at 8.20%, lower than the 8.30% it paid in September. Earlier his month, got board approval to raise up to ?10,000 crore through AT1 bonds. The bank may also raise funds through these instruments before the end of the fiscal after having raised ?6,842 crore so far in FY23.

“These fund raises are routine for banks. As credit demand has improved, banks want to ensure that they maintain adequate risk weighted capital, especially as deposit growth is still lagging credit growth,” said a banker involved in the fund raising.

Latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data show that banking sector loans expanded 18% for the fortnight ended December 2, almost double the 9.8% year on year growth in deposit growth.