PSU bank stock among 8 smallcaps that would be upgraded to midcaps

New Delhi: Mutual fund body AMFI has upgraded eight smallcap stocks to midcap category with effect from next month as part of its semi-annual rejig.

The list of eight stocks include , Metro Brands, BlueDart Express, , ZF Commercial, , and .

The demerged entity Piramal Pharma has also made its entry into the world of midcaps. On the other hand, stocks that have been downgraded from largecap to midcap include , , , , and .

AMFI stock categorization is mainly referred to by active equity mutual fund managers. As the stocks move up from lower categorization to higher (say small-cap to mid-cap and midcap to large-cap), it increases their visibility. Fund managers typically further analyse such stocks and add them as per their rationale while complying with the scheme mandate.

Midcaps have outperformed the headline index in the last six months with Nifty Midcap rallying 18% against Nifty’s 14% return during the period.

Analysts said that the investors can look to add select small and midcap stocks in January, in spaces that shall benefit from the Budget.

“Going forward, the trend in cyclical stocks will likely remain positive as India’s economy remains strong. The net NPAs (non-performing assets) of scheduled commercial banks have dropped to a ten-year low of 1.3%, so the banking sector is likely to continue doing well over the medium to long term,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at .

The current weekly chart setups of the economic-centric sectors indicate the possibility of a decent pre-budget rally, he added.

Axis Securities said that mid and smallcap indices may outperform. “Additionally, banks and domestic-cyclical themes look attractive from the current levels. If the macroeconomic environment continues to support the market, the recovery is likely to continue on the export-oriented themes,” it said.

