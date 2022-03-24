Providence: Rosangeles Bueno Charged with Drug Trafficking

Providence Woman, Rosangeles Bueno Charged with Drug Trafficking

More than three kilograms of fentanyl seized

(STL.News) A Providence woman was arrested and detained in federal custody after allegedly emerging onto her front porch to retrieve a UPS package shipped from California with more than two kilograms of fentanyl inside; she was also allegedly found to have more than a kilo of fentanyl and other indicia of drug trafficking stored in her bedroom closet.

Rosangeles Bueno, 40, is charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; and unlawful use of a communication facility (including the mails) to facilitate the distribution of a controlled substance.

It is alleged in charging documents that, on March 16, 2022, a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent was made aware by UPS security of a suspicious package addressed to a Providence residence with an addressee name that appeared to be fictious. UPS reported that, since January, six packages with similar characteristics had been shipped to the same address. All six packages were addressed to individuals not associated with the residence.

According to charging documents, the package was opened by UPS security and found to contain a brick-like object stashed inside a speaker. A Warwick Police Department K9 examined the package and alerted to the presence of narcotics. The package was removed to HSI offices and was found to contain 2.33 kilograms of fentanyl.

On March 21, 2022, after agents removed the fentanyl from the package and replaced it with a substance similar in appearance to fentanyl, a HSI agent, posing as a UPS employee, delivered the package to the front porch of Bueno’s residence. A surveillance team allegedly observed Bueno exit the residence, check the surrounding area in an apparent effort to determine if law enforcement was present, then retrieve and carry the package to the rear of the building.

HSI task force officers executed a court-authorized search of the Bueno’s residence and located the package inside an abandoned vehicle at the rear of the building. Inside the residence, agents encountered Bueno, three juvenile children, a Certified Nursing Assistant, and another adult. From within Bueno’s bedroom, agents allegedly recovered approximately 1,180.61 grams of suspected fentanyl; 61.23 grams of cocaine; 11.15 grams of butyryl fentanyl; cutting agents; two hydraulic kilo presses; and numerous items used in the preparation and distribution of drugs.

Bueno made an initial appearance on Tuesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan and was ordered held in federal custody until a preliminary hearing scheduled to be held on Friday.

A federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Denise M. Barton.

The matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the DEA, Warwick Police Department, Newport Police Department, Central Falls Police Department, and Providence Police Department.

