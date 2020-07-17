Providence Man Casimiro Pereira Indicted for Trafficking Crystal Meth, Crack Cocaine

(STL.News) – A Providence man arrested on federal drug trafficking charges by members of the FBI Safe Street Task Force while he was on state probation, having been previously convicted in Rhode Island state court and incarcerated on unrelated drug trafficking charges, was indicted by a federal grand jury today on charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine (meth) and crack cocaine.

Casimiro Pereira, 28, was arrested during an investigation into his alleged drug trafficking activities during which time it is alleged that on at least five occasions, while under law enforcement surveillance, Pereira delivered varying amounts of crystal meth and crack cocaine in exchange for cash.

It is alleged that on July 25 and on August 15, 2019, Pereira sold approximately 20 grams of crystal meth for $360, and that on at least three occasions between October 1, 2019, and January 28, 2020, he allegedly delivered between approximately 1.45 and 7 grams of crack cocaine for between $100 and $300. Each alleged transaction was monitored by members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the drugs quickly seized by members of law enforcement.

On January 31, 2020, a federal court-authorized search of Pereira’s residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 136 grams of crystal meth and 8 grams of crack cocaine, and various items used in the preparation, packaging, and distribution of crystal meth and crack cocaine.

A federal grand jury today returned a seven-count indictment charging Pereira with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of cocaine base, and one count of possession of cocaine base with the intent to distribute.

Pereira’s indictment is announced by United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Christine D. Lowell and Sandra R. Hebert.

