Providence Man Admits Role in Scheme to Defraud Home Depot

(STL.News) A Providence man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, having been charged for his role in a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

According to charging documents, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, participated in a wide-ranging scheme that uses stolen or fraudulently created business credit accounts to purchase more than $600,000 in building, roofing, electrical, plumbing and other contractor supplies from Home Depot stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Additionally, Taveres admitted to a federal judge that he purchased construction materials for use in his roofing business from another member of the conspiracy who obtained the materials from Home Depots with the use of stolen credit information.

Taveres is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15, 2020. The defendants’ sentences will be determined by a federal district judge after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A second defendant charged in this matter, Abel Bier Romero, 29, of Cranston, is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. A federal indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William F. Ferland.

The matter was investigated by the United States Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force, with the assistance of the Smithfield Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today