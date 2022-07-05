Protests in the Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan

Protests in the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Region in Uzbekistan

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States expresses its concern over the recent events?in Karakalpakstan and urges all parties to seek a peaceful resolution to these tensions and refrain from violence.

We express our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We also extend our sympathies to those who were injured.

We support Uzbekistan’s efforts to implement democratic reforms. We call on the authorities to protect all fundamental rights, including peaceful assembly and expression, in line with Uzbekistan’s international obligations and commitments.

We urge authorities to pursue a full, credible, and transparent investigation into the violence, consistent with international norms and best practices. The United States maintains its long-standing support for Uzbekistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.