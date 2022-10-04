Business

Property tycoons Ian and Richard Livingstone snap up stake in Whitbread

October 4, 2022
Alexander Graham

Property tycoons Ian and Richard Livingstone snap up a £165m stake in Premier Inn owner Whitbread

By Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter

Published: | Updated:

Property tycoons Ian and Richard Livingstone have taken a £165million stake in Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

The billionaire brothers own investment company London & Regional Properties, which has more than 100 hotels worldwide, including the Cliveden in Berkshire and the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

The Livingstones bought 3.5 per cent of FTSE 100-listed Whitbread in late September through L&R Ventures Limited, according to a stock market filing released this week. 

Premier in owner Whitbread was hammered during the pandemic but returned to profit in its most recent financial year, making £58m compared with a £1bn loss the year before.

Premier in owner Whitbread was hammered during the pandemic but returned to profit in its most recent financial year, making £58m compared with a £1bn loss the year before.

Whitbread runs more than 800 Premier Inn hotels in the UK – where it also owns the Beefeater and Thyme Bar & Grill brands – and dozens in Germany.

Whitbread was hammered during the pandemic but returned to profit in its most recent financial year, making £58million compared with a £1billion loss the year before.

There is no indication the Livingstones are intending to buy the company.

Advertisement

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS