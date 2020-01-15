Prolific Hartford Drug Trafficker Julio Oliveras Sentenced to More Than 15 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Julio Oliveras, also known as “Cuzzo Jay,” 34, of Hartford and New Britain, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 186 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for narcotics trafficking and firearm possession offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in August 2017, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force launched an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was selling large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in Hartford. Oliveras was identified as the leader of the organization. The investigation, which included approximately six months of court-authorized wiretaps, controlled purchases of narcotics and physical surveillance, revealed that Oliveras and his associates supplied distribution quantities of narcotics to several Hartford-area drug dealers, and used multiple locations in Hartford to process, store and distribute narcotics.

Oliveras and other members of the organization were arrested on July 19, 2018. On that date, investigators executed 10 search warrants and seized approximately 2.7 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin, approximately 500 grams of crack cocaine, 100 grams of cocaine, eight firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, cash, and other evidence of narcotics trafficking activity. The drugs and firearms were found at a stash house Oliveras maintained, a storage unit he rented, and the residences of his associates.

On August 2, 2018, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Oliveras and 15 co-defendants with various offenses.

Oliveras has been detained since his arrest. On October 22, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of cocaine, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic Police Departments. Agencies assisting the investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Connecticut Department of Correction, and the East Hartford, New Britain, Newington and West Hartford Police Departments.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone.

