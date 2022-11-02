Priyanka Chopra on her haircare foray, best financial decision and investment mantra

Actor and entrepreneur and Achint Nayar , CEO, in conversation with ET Now . Priyanka’s haircare brand Anomaly will be available in India through Nykaa.Well I am not an active trader but yes, of course, I am aware of stocks. I will dabble in them here and there but I am more of an investor. I am educating myself about it but what I will tell female founders, investors, or any entrepreneur who wants to start, especially small start-ups that are thinking about their business plan.

When it comes to where you want your brand to go, I have always found that working backwards is highly smart for figuring out the trajectory of the brand. If you want to be on multiple retailers like for example, for me it was really important for Anomaly to be in multiple retailers in the US so that I could talk about the foundation and strength of what we are taught in India about haircare versus superficial beauty of the west. The eastern philosophy deals with the foundation of the scalp, the strength of the hair and I really wanted to keep iterating that.

I also wanted to make sure that it can travel around the world and India is the first stop outside the US. So working backwards, having a goal like really making a business plan and being tangible about it is always really helpful.

This brand trajectory is something that Nykaa has managed to put in place for its own company. So what is the plan in terms of getting more international brands into India because you have been getting a lot of global brands to India. What more is in the pipeline for us?



Achint Nayar: We are brand partners and our role is not just that of a transaction retailer but rather we want to help brands achieve their ambitions in the country and help them build the relevant brand equity. Global brands have chosen Nykaa as a partner of choice when coming into the Indian market. We have done it many times in the past and the plan is to continue bringing global brands into India. We are democratising access. We want Indians to have the best the world has to offer.

Like we have partnered with Anomaly, we have partnered with many other brands also and we think Indian consumers are ready for it. Indian consumers are very aware of what are the right brands for them, whether they are based in India or abroad and our job is to give them access and educate them.

We had a couple of launches in the recent past like Charlotte Tilbury, The Ordinary. Priyanka spoke about being a female founder and of course Nykaa also has a female founder. I think there are a lot of similarities and cultural matches for the two companies.

What is the expansion plan? Is it going to be tilted towards online? Are you planning more brick and mortar stores?



Achint Nayar: We think in India, access has to be both online and offline. So online today we already deliver across pretty much the entire country, across 20,000 PIN codes and on average we do about 2.5 million orders in a month.

We believe that physical retail is incredibly important as well and we do not see ourselves as an ecommerce company. We see ourselves as an Omni channel retail company and today we sit in about 120 stores across 50 cities. It is not just a Bombay, Delhi, Bangalore thing. It is 50 of the top cities in India. Over the next couple of years, you will see us continue to expand offline as well. We hope to be at roughly 300 plus stores in the top 100 cities of India in the next couple of years.





What has been your best financial decision?



Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Best financial decision, honestly was understanding finances. I grew up in a small town and it was not normal for women to understand finances but when I was 11 years old, my mother told me that financial freedom is the first thing that a woman should have; whoever’s daughter you are, whoever’s wife you are, whoever’s whatever you might be, but your financial independence is crucial and the best financial decision I ever made was follow that through.

And what is the worst financial decision or investment which you think you should have done differently?



Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I have had a few. I would not want to call the brands out but I have had a few. I did not do my diligence as much because I did not have as much education or I did not think about it as much and of course we all lose money on it and then I was like oh, okay next time I have to think about it more but that is the gamble when it comes to investments.

Is that the best learning, just educate yourself …



Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I think educate yourself as much as you can about the brand, about what you are investing in, about what you think the growth of anything that you invest in can be because you want your money to grow.

One investment mantra there for entrepreneurs?



Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I think the one thing and correct me if I am wrong is – find uniqueness in what you invest in. There is so much that is coming at people right now, especially because we are living in the age of information and so much is thrown at you, it is difficult to see through what is true, what is not, what is a lie and what is a facade. To be able to see through the facade is really important.

