Princess Cruises Announces Deployment Changes in Alaska and Europe for Summer 2021

New Summer Homeport Sailings from Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA, CA (STL.News) Princess Cruises announced today changes to its deployment in Alaska and Europe for summer 2021 with Majestic Princess arriving to the West Coast and setting sail for her inaugural Alaska season, and Regal Princess returning to Europe.

In 2021, guests will be able to experience Majestic Princess for the first time in Alaska. She will be deployed to Alaska replacing Regal Princess, picking up all Regal Princess published Seattle Inside Passage departures from May to September, except Regal Princess May 4, 2021 departure of a five-day Alaska Sampler which will be cancelled.

Regal Princess will sail from Southampton, England replacing Grand Princess for summer 2021. Regal Princess will sail on 17 round-trip departures from Southampton to the Mediterranean, Norway, Scandinavia, Iceland and other popular destinations in Europe. As a result of this change, the Regal Princess South Pacific Crossing, and two Grand Princess seven-day Europe cruises will be cancelled.

Grand Princess will be deployed to the West Coast for a new summer Mexico and California Coast season departing from Los Angeles with details to be announced later this summer.

Guests booked on Regal Princess Alaska and Grand Princess Europe voyages will have their booking automatically moved from Regal Princess to Majestic Princess in Alaska, and from Grand Princess to Regal Princess in Europe, and will receive a new booking confirmation.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.

We are currently enhancing our health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in light of COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact our future itinerary offerings. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.