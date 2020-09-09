Princess Cruises Announces Australia & New Zealand Itineraries for 2021-22

One of the Largest Deployments Offered with Five Ships Sailing to 82 Desired Destinations in 19 Countries

SANTA CLARITA, CA (STL.News) With once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for seaside exploration, cultural immersion, unique wildlife, regional wine and magical landscapes, Princess Cruises announced destination-rich itineraries for the cruise line’s upcoming Australia and New Zealand 2021-2022 season, on sale September 16, 2020, that also includes visiting popular South Pacific tropical destinations of Fiji, Papa New Guinea, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu.

One of its largest deployments ever offered, five ships will sail to 82 destinations in 19 countries on 59 unique itineraries. Royal Princess, Emerald Princess, Sapphire Princess, Coral Princess, and Pacific Princess will cruise this season with voyages ranging in length from two to 36 days. Options abound with sailings between a variety of homeports including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Auckland, as well as journeys afar to Southeast Asia and North America.

Itinerary highlights of the Australia and New Zealand October 2021 through April 2022 season for bucket-list aficionados comprise:

Roundtrip New Zealand sailings ranging from 11 to 14 days, from a variety of homeports in Australia including Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Itineraries feature the famed Marlborough Wine Region (from Picton) and scenic cruising of the glacier-carved fjords of Fiordland National Park.

Australia & New Zealand voyages between Sydney and Auckland traveling to key home ports including Melbourne and Christchurch on Royal Princess and Emerald Princess.

Circumnavigate the “Down Under” continent on a Round Australia voyage departing from Sydney and Brisbane, including visits to Cairns for the Great Barrier Reef and scenic cruising of the epic Kimberley Coast.

Discover the remote island of Tasmania on roundtrip voyages from five to 10 days from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Visit many islands of the South Pacific including Fiji, Hawaii & Tahiti, New Caledonia & Vanuatu or Papua New Guinea & Solomon Islands on a variety of voyages ranging from 11 to 35 days.

Variety of Hawaii, Tahiti & South Pacific Crossing voyages connecting North America to Australia in fall 2021 and spring 2022, ranging from 27 to 29 days.

Several two- to four-day Australia and Tasmania Getaway cruises from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne with stops in Newcastle, Eden and Hobart.

Offering more time to maximize the experience in each locale, Princess lists 14 destinations with late-night, or “More Ashore” stays, including Auckland, Darwin, Hobart and. Sydney, to name a few.

Access to 11 UNESCO World Heritage sites including:

Tasmanian Wilderness (from Burnie) – one of the largest conservation areas in Australia covering nearly 20 percent of Tasmania.

Greater Blue Mountains with the chance to gaze up at the Three Sisters spectacular rock formation (from Sydney).

Chief Roi Mata’s Domain (from Port Vila) – the most notable chief in Vanuatu’s history, the “domain” is the first site inscribed in Vanuatu and is a triangle including his old tribe village, his burial grounds, as well as the cave where he supposedly died.

Komodo National Park (on Komodo Island in Indonesia) – founded in 1980 to protect the Komodo Dragon, the world’s largest lizard.

Two Cruisetour options – Australian Outback and Ultimate Australia – offer guests the opportunity to visit the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru National Park’s iconic Ayers Rock, combining a multi-night land tour with a traditional cruise. Guests also spend time in world-class cities like Sydney, Darwin and Cairns.

OceanMedallionTM Transforms the Cruise Experience

Onboard MedallionClass™ ships sailing Australia and New Zealand itineraries, the OceanMedallion wearable device transforms vacations by making the entire cruise experience effortless, delivering highly personalized service and enabling touchless interactive experiences and entertainment. Among enhancements, guests enjoy streamlined boarding; ondemand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.

Stay Persistently Connected with MedallionNet – the Best Wi-Fi at Sea

Select Australia and New Zealand itineraries offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, on board so guests can stay persistently connected to the things they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favorite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favorite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship. With many notable “best of” accolades, Princess Cruises is a top cruise line in Australia and a recognized destination leader in the cruise industry.

Captain’s Circle Savings

Princess Cruises past guests are eligible for a discount off launch fares when they book by February 28, 2021. This discount can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com.

Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in light of COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE