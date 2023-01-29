Prince William Drug Dealer Sentenced for Causing Multiple Overdoses

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Dumfries man was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, on September 21, 2021, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party at an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County. Six individuals took the substance, believing it to be cocaine. All six suffered overdoses and were transported to area hospitals. Five of the overdose victims were able to be saved by the administration of Narcan. However, the sixth individual died as a result of a fentanyl overdose. At trial, the evidence showed that Vaughn had intentionally added fentanyl to the cocaine. Additionally, Vaughn possessed approximately 60 additional grams of fentanyl powder at his residence when he was arrested on October 20, 2021.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division; and Kevin Davis, Fairfax County Chief of Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston.

Significant assistance was provided by the Prince William County Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rachael C. Tucker and Michael P. Ben’Ary prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 1:21-cr-261.