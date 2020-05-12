Prince George’s County Drug Dealer Kenneth Hoffman Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Kenneth Donnell Hoffman, age 43, of District Heights, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including crack cocaine, for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and for two counts of violating his federal supervised release related to convictions in 2004 and 2008. As stated in his plea agreement, Hoffman is also required to forfeit a loaded 9mm handgun and over $1,600 cash seized during a search of his home. The sentence was imposed on May 11, 2020.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Baltimore Field Division; and Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to Hoffman’s plea agreement, on January 22, 2018, officers encountered Hoffman in his vehicle and saw what they believed to be crack cocaine in plain view. The officers ordered Hoffman out of the vehicle, but instead Hoffman drove away, crashing the car a short time later and continuing to flee on foot. While he ran away, Hoffman dropped a 9mm handgun, loaded with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, which was subsequently recovered by police. A search of the vehicle recovered approximately 4.8 grams of crack cocaine packaged in small baggies for distribution.

On January 31, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hoffman’s residence and recovered powder and crack cocaine, phencyclidine (PCP), drug paraphernalia, $1,617 cash, which were drug proceeds, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with 12 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition. Due to his previous convictions, Hoffman was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur praised the ATF and Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Cunningham and Leah Grossi, who prosecuted the case.

