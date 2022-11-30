Primark to spend £90m expanding in Spain



Primark to expand in Spain: Fashion chain to invest £90m in its second biggest market after BritainBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:57 EST, 30 November 2022 | Updated: 16:57 EST, 30 November 2022

Primark is planning to spend around £90million expanding in Spain, its second-biggest market after Britain.The fashion chain, which has 408 stores in 14 countries and is owned by Associated British Foods, will open eight sites including on Lanzarote and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, in north Africa.As part of expansion plan, Primark will hire 1,000 staff over the next two years. New stores: Primark, which has 400 stores in 14 countries, will open eight sites including on Lanzarote and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, in north AfricaEven though many high-street retailers are struggling due to stiff competition from online-only brands, Primark, with its budget prices, has kept expanding.The retailer has said it will hold prices steady despite rising inflation though it cautioned that rising input costs will hit its results in the new financial year.It last month said it would invest £140million in UK stores over the next two years, betting on its low prices luring customers as they grapple with a cost-of-living crisis.

