Preston County man guilty of keeping a drug house for a Mexico to West Virginia drug operation

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – A Bruceton Mills, West Virginia man was found guilty of his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to Monongalia County.

Greg Snider, 63, was found guilty by a federal jury after a four-day trial. During trial, prosecutors explained that Snider used his residence in Bruceton Mills as a hub for drug distribution and rented vehicles and hotel rooms to assist with the illegal activity.

Snider faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two counts of which he was convicted. He will be sentenced at a later date. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The Task Forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City Police Departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office; the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zelda Wesley and Christopher Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Related case here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndwv/pr/25-people-indicted-drug-trafficking-operation-spanned-several-states