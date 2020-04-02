Presque Isle Woman Vicky LeClerc Sentenced to Over Nine Months for Passing Counterfeit Money

(STL.News) – A Presque Isle woman was sentenced today in federal court in Bangor for passing counterfeit money, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Vicky LeClerc, 29, to a time-served sentence and two years of supervised release. LeClerc has been in federal custody since June 27, 2019. She pleaded guilty on December 4, 2019.

According to court records, in December 2018, LeClerc contacted a person who was selling clothes on Facebook. She stated that she wished to purchase the clothes for $20 and the seller agreed. She later met with the seller and paid for the clothes with a $50 bill. The seller became suspicious that the $50 bill was counterfeit because it did not feel correct. She brought the bill to the Presque Isle Police Department, which confirmed the bill was counterfeit. At the time of the sale, LeClerc was aware that the $50 bill was counterfeit.

The Presque Isle Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE